CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

UBER opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

