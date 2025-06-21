CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.56.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

