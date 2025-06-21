CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

CL stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

