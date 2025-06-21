CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,288 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 216,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. WK Kellogg Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

