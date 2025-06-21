CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

