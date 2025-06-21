CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $638,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

