CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.