CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WNS by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of WNS stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.