CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $128.29 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

