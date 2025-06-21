DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SouthState

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. SouthState has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SouthState by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SouthState by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

