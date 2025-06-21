Dale Elphinstone Acquires 58,073,798 Shares of Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone purchased 58,073,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,002,877.38 ($11,614,759.60).

Dale Elphinstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Dale Elphinstone bought 2,147,659 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$655,036.00 ($422,603.87).

On Friday, May 16th, Dale Elphinstone bought 3,756,093 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$1,145,608.37 ($739,102.17).

On Monday, May 12th, Dale Elphinstone bought 2,020,904 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$616,375.72 ($397,661.75).

On Friday, May 2nd, Dale Elphinstone bought 1,217,081 shares of Engenco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$371,209.71 ($239,490.13).

Engenco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Engenco

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

