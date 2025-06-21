Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

