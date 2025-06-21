Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,505,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,008,567.50. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.18, a P/E/G ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.