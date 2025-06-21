Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 630.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 100,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8%

DECK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

