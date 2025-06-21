DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

