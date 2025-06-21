Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,061 ($14.27) and last traded at GBX 1,100.18 ($14.80). Approximately 1,533,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 360,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,103 ($14.83).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £701.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.