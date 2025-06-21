Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$3.40 to C$3.60. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diversified Royalty traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 587744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.
DIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.10 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 130.49%.
Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.
