Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.3%

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.21.

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

