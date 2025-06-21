Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $1,710,821.25 in Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Docusign Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Docusign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 249,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.