Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $454,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.2%

PLOW opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

