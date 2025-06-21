Duncan Wallace Acquires 1,428,571 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wallace purchased 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,285.71 ($19,211.55).

Chariot Stock Performance

Shares of Chariot stock opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £22.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Chariot alerts:

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.