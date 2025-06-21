Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Edison International by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

