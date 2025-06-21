Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.21%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.



