Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $35.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

