EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$119.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.60.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

EQB stock opened at C$93.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$93.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.78. EQB has a 52-week low of C$85.14 and a 52-week high of C$114.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

