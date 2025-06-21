Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.30. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.