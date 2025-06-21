Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMSC Q2 Earnings

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Superconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for American Superconductor’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $30.40 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 2.87.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $151,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $3,236,865.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,425,385.54. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 81.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3,280.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

