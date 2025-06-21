Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Q4 Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

