Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Q4 Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival
Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.
Institutional Trading of Carnival
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.