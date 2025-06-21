Equities Analysts Set Expectations for High Tide Q1 Earnings

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10.

