Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7,936.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

