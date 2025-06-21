Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

