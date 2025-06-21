Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,194 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $809.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.63. STAAR Surgical Company has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

STAAR Surgical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,424,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,188,021.12. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 735,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,798,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

