Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

