Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Genpact Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.63 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

