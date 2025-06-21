Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allete were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Allete by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allete by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allete by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allete alerts:

Allete Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. Allete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Allete Dividend Announcement

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Allete Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.