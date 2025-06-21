Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

