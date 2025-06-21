Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $299,986,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

