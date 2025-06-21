Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

