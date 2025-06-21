Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

