Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

