Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,927 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 15,097.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kemper by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 374,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 331,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

