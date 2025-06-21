Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 189,708 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 594.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,811,863 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $295,544,000 after purchasing an additional 931,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,008,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 809,864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Transocean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,807,393 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Transocean Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.54. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

