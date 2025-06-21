Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,689 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

