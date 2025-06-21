Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 89,463 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 89,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHH. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on AHH

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.