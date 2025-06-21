Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

PLD stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

