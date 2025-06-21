Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Glaukos by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.80. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

