Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of CareDx worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1,818.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CareDx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $235,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,445.85. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,290. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. CareDx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

