Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 710.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDW. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.07. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $108.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

