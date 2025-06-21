Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

