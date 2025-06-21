Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

